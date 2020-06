HANOVER TWP. — Cheryl L. Thompson, 57, of Hanover Township, died June 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John Thompson. Funeral Services will be 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.