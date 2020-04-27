DUPONT — Chester "Butchie" Kuna, 72, of Dupont, passed away on April 27, 2020, peacefully at home with his family.

He was born in Dupont, July 13, 1947, and was a son of the late William and Constance (Porzucek) Kuna. He graduated from North East High school in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his service he went on to work at The Murray Plant followed by Dupont Tool as a machinist where he remained until his retirement.

Known by all as an avid fisherman, he loved spending time on the water, especially Lake Ontario, with family and friends. Chester was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. He had strong beliefs which never waivered and was very blessed with his faith until the very end.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara (Gable) Kuna, his four children, Deborah Charlene Malvizzi and her husband Marc, Kimberly Ann Warunek and her husband Ed, Karen Ann Kuna-Moore and her husband Derrick and Susan Elizabeth Miller and her husband Mike along with his grandchildren Drew, Edju, Marc and Emilee "Emmi." He is also survived by his siblings, Bernadine Bryk (sister), Dorothy Potorski (sister), and Cheryl Sadoski and Gloria Kuna (sisters-in-law) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa Kuna, Mary Ann Kuna, Eleanor Bryk, and Irene Truskowski, and brothers Edward Kuna and William Kuna.

Chester always wore a smile on his face, had a joke to tell and was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. He will continue to stay with us all, through our memories … Tremendous heartfelt thanks go to the truly compassionate and exceptional hospice nurses at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Private interment service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont. The family will have a memorial service at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Chester's life.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.

"I'd like the memory of me

to be a happy one

I'd like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done

I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways

of happy times and laughing times and bright sunny days

I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun

of happy memories that I leave

when life is done"

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.