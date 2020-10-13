RED HILL — Chester L. Yanus, 91, of Red Hill, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Hafler) Yanus.

Born in Plymouth, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Bortz) Yanus. He was a 1947 graduate of Plymouth High School. He attended and played football for Temple University. After serving in the Army, he worked as a calibrator at Leeds & Northrup in North Wales until retiring.

Chester was a member of Friedens U.C.C., Sumneytown. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, being with family, golfing, tennis, gardening, yardwork and going to the casinos.

In addition to his wife of 49 years, he is survived by his children: Barbara Yanus, of Boston, Mass.; Claire Stonelake, of Red Hill; Joseph Yanus, of Pennsburg; Teresa Heckler and her husband Michael, of Pennsburg; Lisa Miller and her husband Brian, of Emmaus, Beth Cecala and her husband Joe, of Emmaus; and John Yanus, of Red Hill, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lillian Dirsa, Lorraine Myers and Ray Yanus.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville. Officiating will be the Rev. Deborah L. Schwartz.

CDC and state guidelines will be observed.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Friedens Union Cemetery, Sumneytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors Project by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.

