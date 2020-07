GLEN LYON — Chester Mack Jr., of Glen Lyon, died July 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Aistrope) Mack. Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon. Viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Use of face masks and social distancing are required.