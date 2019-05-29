After a heroic fight with cancer, Chester T. "Chet" Blazick passed into eternal life on May 27, 2019 - ultimately succumbing to complications due to his inability to continue playing golf with his friends and family whom he so loved.

Chet was born on Nov. 7, 1938, the son of the late Frank and Rose Blazick. Chet graduated from Edwardsville High School, Class of 1956. Chet proudly served our country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany and had the opportunity to travel the world.

After returning to Luzerne County, Chet started a successful business as a barber. In 1972, his business was destroyed in the Agnes Flood. He then joined Acme Markets, where he was employed for 26 years. Chet loved his job at Acme, where he made many lifelong friends and virtually never missed a day of work.

Chet's true love was his wife, Vern, to whom he was married for 52 years. Their love created two children, Michael and Lee Ann, along with five grandchildren. Chet lived to spend time with his grandchildren. He never turned down an opportunity to babysit and was at every game or dance recital.

Other than spending time with his wife and family, Chet's true passion was golf. Self-taught and having never taken a golf lesson, Chet quickly became one of the best amateur players in Northeastern Pennsylvania. He was a club champion and senior club champion at Irem Temple Country Club. He competed at a high level in many local tournaments with his longtime partner, Joseph "Max" Hritzik. Nobody wanted to play Chet and Max. Chet's crowning achievement was winning the prestigious individual title in the Coal Scuttle in 1995, where the best players from golf clubs throughout Northeast Pennsylvania compete against each other annually. In additional to his individual accomplishments, Chet was known for loving to teach the game to anyone who was interested. He took his passion to teach golf to the high school level, where he served as coach of the Bishop Hoban golf team in the late 1980s and 1990s. Chet led the Argents to two consecutive district championships in 1989 and 1990. He was named coach of the year by the local newspapers at the conclusion of both seasons. Chet would often challenge his players to a match where he would play with only a seven iron – he rarely lost! In addition to Irem Temple Country Club, Chet was a member of Wyoming Valley Country Club, where he loved to spend his time. Chet cherished the lifelong friendships that he made on the links.

In addition to his parents, Chet was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry, Frank, Sylvester, Leonard and Teddy.

He is survived by his wife, Vern; sister Dorothy Brussock; brother Joseph Blazick; children Michael and Lee Ann Spalthoff and their spouses, Kate Blazick and Kenneth Spalthoff; grandchildren Hillary and Owen Blazick and Kaylee, Emma and Olivia Spalthoff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chet's last wish was that nobody would mourn his death, but instead celebrate a life that was well-lived and filled with love, loyalty and commitment. He had no regrets and, in life as in golf, Chet left his best work on the course through the many lives he touched.

Jesus preached living a simple life of love, service and sacrifice. Live simple, want and expect nothing, love unconditionally. This was the essence of Chester Blazick. It is the legacy he leaves to all who knew and loved him.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Chet's life between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1, in St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

The family has requested that those who desire may give donations in Chester's honor to The First Tee of Lehigh Valley, 424 Center St., Suite 300, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The First Tee is an international organization committed to introducing the game of golf and its inherent values like honesty, integrity, respect and perseverance to kids and teens.