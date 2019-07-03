LAFLIN — Cheta M. Malvizzi, 83, of Laflin, passed away Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, at her home.

Born in Edwardsville on Dec. 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Chester E. and Stella V. (Mislak) Bortz.

Cheta was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1953, and College Misericordia, Class of 1957. She was employed as a school teacher for 15 years for Willow Grove, Kingston, and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts. Cheta was later employed as an optometric assistant at Vision Association of Pittston, and last for Baab Opticians of Mountain Top until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, was a former cantor and member of the choir and volunteered at church for various projects. Cheta particularly enjoyed working the ticket booth at the annual church festival for many years. She was a charter member of the Laflin Library Association and the College Misericordia Alumni Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Mario Malvizzi, on June 3, 2017.

Surviving are her sons, Marc Malvizzi and his wife, Debbie, of Laflin, and John Malvizzi, of Hanover Township; grandchildren Brian, Christopher, Nina, Drew and Marc Jr.; and great-grandson Travis Mendoza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with Father James J. Walsh, J.C.L., pastor, officiating. The Parish Rosary Group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend. Private entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church on Saturday. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church in Cheta's memory.

For additional information or to leave Cheta's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.