Dr. Chin-Chiu Lee passed away peacefully at the age of 86, on Sept. 6, 2020, at General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

He emigrated to the United States from Taiwan to pursue a master's degree at Loyola University, and Ph.D. in microbiology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine. After completing his Ph.D., with honors, he accepted a position as a professor of biology at King's College in Wilkes-Barre.

Early in his career, he was awarded a research grant from the Society of Sigma Xi, a national honorary society, for his scientific research in understanding human parasites and how to control their infection. He published "Essential Biology," in 1973, a condensed guide to general biology. In 1975, he was appointed Chairman of Biology, a position he held for many years. Dr. Lee was a highly dedicated teacher, always going above and beyond to help his thousands of students. He created and taught a science outreach course for school-aged children as part of the "College for Kids." Dr. Lee also was the faculty adviser for the King's Foreign Students Association.

In addition to his work King's, Dr. Lee was an active member of the community. He served on the scholarship committee of the Lions' Club, was a founding board member of the Chinese Association of Wyoming Valley and participated in many fundraising projects of Holy Name of Jesus Church.

His life was dedicated to serving others, and he never compromised his principles, even if it meant making a personal sacrifice. Dr. Lee was interested in helping people appreciate and understand the Chinese culture, and he and his wife, Alice Lee, taught Chinese language and culture classes to students of all ages.

A man of great intellect and energy, Dr. Lee had many interests, was an avid gardener, chess player, loved to read and could play instruments by ear. He fixed everything at home, including reupholstering a sofa, building a bathroom and tuning the family piano.

Dr. Lee is survived by his wife, Alice Lee; his children, Roxane Lee and Roger Lee; and his grandchildren, Lorelai, Evan, Avery and Brayden.

Private arrangements and the burial were made at Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.