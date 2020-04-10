Christian D. Royek

NUANGOLA — Christian D. Royek, of Nuangola, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.

Born August 26, 1966, in Wilkes-Barre, he is the son of Ronald and Patricia Conwell Royek of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Christian was a member of the last graduating class at Marymount grade school and a 1984 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre. He received an Associate's degree from Luzerne County Community College; a Bachelor's degree from Wilkes University, in psychology; and his Bachelor's degree, in nursing, from Misericordia University.

He was employed at Wernersville State Hospital for seven years, and currently at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Scranton.

Christian was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was an avid bagpiper and reader, and loved to cook.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Royek; and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Virginia Conwell. Surviving, in addition to his parents, is the love of his life, Sheri Mountz, of Nuangola; aunt, Eloise Rydzfski, of Wilkes-Barre Township; uncles, Robert Flynn and his wife, Sharon, of Wilkes-Barre Township, and Robert Conwell, of Hanover Township; and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. John S. Terry, Pastor, celebrating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Published in Times Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
