May 31, 2019, was the day of our beautiful boy, Christian Derek "Bub" Senchak's, age 12, tragic death. He had graduated sixth grade that morning from Fairview Elementary, Mountain Top. Christian came home and took a bike ride before getting ready for his first dance that evening. While riding his bike, our beautiful child was involved in an accident near his home. He was life flighted to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, where he passed away, as the result of the bike/motor vehicle collision. Christian's life was taken much too soon; his potential to live and make his mark on this world was with the greatest sadness, cut much too short.

He was an avid Eagles Football Fan, and loved riding his bike, playing with Nerf guns and taking things apart and putting them back together.

Christian has many survivors, who love him. He is survived by his mother, Alanna Senchak, 35, of White Haven; his father, Steve Krawczuk, of Pittston; his step-father, James McGrath; his step-mother, Samantha Burgio; sisters, Isabella Polmski and Norah McGrath; brothers, Cameron and Abel Krawczuk, step brother, Vincent Burgio all of Pittston.

Christian is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Nancy Senchak-Love, of White Haven; Andrew Love, of Nanticoke, and paternal grandparents, Barry and Kathy Krawczuk, of White Haven. Additional survivors include aunts, Samantha Love, of North Carolina; Samantha Krawczuk, of South Carolina; Ashely Biggs, of Benton; Caitlin Biggs, of Benton; uncles, Nathan Love, of White Haven, Joshua Senchak, of Georgia; Paul Smith, of White Haven, step-grandmother, Linda Hobbs, of Pittston; great-great-grandmother, Jean Kocher and great-great-grandfather, Jack Senchak, of California; and grandparents David and Lori Biggs.

Funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Michael Kloton, of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, officiating. Private interment will follow.

Friends and the community are invited to join the family for a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information, directions, to leave the family an online condolence or to view a video tribute to Christian.

All who were instrumental in caring for, teaching and loving Christian, as he touched all of our lives in special ways. We will always carry you with us in our hearts. Rest easy, Bub.