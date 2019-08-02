Christian J. "Chris" Raub

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
HANOVER TWP. — Christian "Chris" J. Raub, of Newtown Section of Hanover Township, died at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Rose Zadrozny of Hanover Township and the late Barry Raub. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, Class of 1991, and was formerly employed by Cornell Iron, Mountain Top, and Curry Donuts in Dallas. Chris enjoyed putting together model trains and working on cars.

In additional to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Barry Raub; sister Joy Raub, both of Hanover Township; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends are invited to join the family at a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details