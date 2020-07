MOUNTAIN TOP — Christian Joseph Michael Mercadante, 22, of Mountain Top, died July 18, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends may join the family 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral for a visitation and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.