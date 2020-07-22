1/1
Christian Joseph Michael Mercadante
MOUNTAIN TOP — Christian Joseph Michael Mercadante, 22, of Mountain Top, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Joseph and Kelly Karpowich Mercadante and graduated from Crestwood High School, Class of 2016. He was serving his country proudly in the United States Marines and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and his quad.

He was preceded in death, in addition to grandparents, by his infant sister, Kayla Mercadante and brother, Shawn Camm.

Left to cherish Christian's memory, in addition to his loving parents, are his brother, Mark (Stephanie) Mercadante, of Hanover Township; sister, Caitlyn Callahan, of Ashley; twin sister, Christina Mercadante, of Mountain Top; sister, JennaRae, of Mountain Top; brother, Anthony Mercadante, of Mountain Top; maternal grandmother, Constance Karpowich; nieces and nephews, Alex, Alexis and Grayson Raczkowski and Jeovanna Jo Mercadante. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Interment will follow, with military honors, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends are welcome to join the family on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral for a visitation and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
