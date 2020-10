Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Christina Ann Hindmarsh, 63, of Pittston, died Oct. 27, 2020. Surviving is her husband of 28 years, James Hindmarsh. A walk-through visitation, following CDC guidelines, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



