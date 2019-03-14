HARRISBURG — Christina Stone, 51, of Harrisburg, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital, Harrisburg, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Born in Hanover Township, she is the daughter of Margaret Edwards Stone, of Trucksville, and the late Abraham Stone, of Wilkes-Barre.

She graduated from GAR High School and King's College with degrees in human resources management and psychology. She was employed with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in Harrisburg as an administrative assistant.

She was an avid ice skater, winning many skating awards throughout her life, as well as an animal lover and rescuer. She was an advocate of organ donation and was able to donate her corneas after her passing.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edward Edwards, of Edwardsville, and Margaret Quinn Edwards, of Kingston; and paternal grandparents, Nafe and Elias Stone, of Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving, in addition to her mother and her mother's long-time partner, Dr. William Connor, are brothers Mark Stone, of Mountain Top, and James Stone and his wife Carol, of Plymouth Township; sister Patricia Stevenson and her husband, David, of Harrisburg; uncle Ed Edwards and his wife, Peg; cousins, nieces and nephew, and her very special great-niece, Veda Stone.

She is also survived by her friend, Erin, who gave her continuous support throughout her ordeal.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County; Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue, Dallas; Gift of Life Organ Donor Program; or the .