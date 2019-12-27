WILKES-BARRE — Christina Johanna (Cordero) Tyler, a registered nurse and life resident of Wilkes-Barre, was called home on Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 31.

Christina grew up in Wilkes-Barre and attended G.A.R. Memorial High School where she dominated in softball and volley ball, but her true passion was singing in chorus. She had many successes and was selected through the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association to participate in District, Regional, and All-State levels with her beautiful, unforgettable singing voice. She then attended Keystone Job Corps., where she received her L.P.N. before graduating LCCC school of nursing in 2011. Christina worked as an R.N. for Little Flower Manor and River Street Manor as a charge nurse and nursing supervisor.

On Feb. 2, 2013, she married Jamal and 13 months later they were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Olivia. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter that will be sorrowfully missed.

Christina is survived by her husband, Jamal Tyler; her mother, Joan Ayers; and sister Samantha Shervinski.

Private funeral arrangements were handled by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home.