Christine Carol (Yustat) Kachurak
PLYMOUTH TWP. — Christine Carol Kachurak (Yustat), 75, of Plymouth Township, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her home. Born April 29, 1945, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Frank D. and Mary E. Yustat (Tomaszewski). Christine was a 1963 graduate of Plymouth High School. One year before, in 1962, she met her future husband, Thomas A. Kachurak, of Larksville, whom she married in 1972. After high school, Christine obtained a cosmetology license, which she put to good use on her husband and later her young sons. She worked for Atwater Throwing Company in Plymouth and Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. in Mountain Top before moving to New York City, where she worked for Newsweek Magazine on Madison Avenue. While there, she met her roommates, Lydia Weiss, who would serve as maid of honor at her wedding, and Ute Lange, one of her bridesmaids. She loved both as family. In 1968, Christine returned home, where she worked for Maternal Health in Wilkes-Barre and later the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania before retiring in the mid-1980s to become a full-time mother. Christine's passion for learning and community persisted. In the late 1980s, she attended Wilkes University. She became a licensed Realtor and, with her husband, owned and managed numerous properties in Plymouth. She also remained civically engaged, highlighted by her membership in CELL, a community organization that contributed to the closure of the West Side Landfill. Later, she served as an auditor of Plymouth Township, and finally as an elected supervisor of Plymouth Township during its navigation through and successful exit from Act 47 status. Christine retired as a supervisor in 2016. She remained very close friends with her township colleagues, whom she credited with saving the community she called home since 1972. More than anything else, Christine loved and protected her family. She was dedicated to her husband and her sons, Frank J. and Adam C., who were her life. She was an active classroom mother during her sons' grade school years and a never missed an educational or sporting event when they were in high school. She imparted on them the desire to learn and always challenge oneself. In 2016, she became a grandmother to her grandson, Augustin, and in 2019, to her granddaughter, Aleksandria. Christine's love and legacy will live on through them. But she will be missed. Christine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas; her sons, Frank and Adam; her daughter-in-law, Karen; her grandchildren, Augustin and Aleksandria; her sister, Patricia Kelly; and numerous cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great descendants and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an intimate service for Christine will be held at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, followed by interment at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Plymouth Township, on Wednesday. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated on a future date at All Saints Parish, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, Christine's family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Parish. To submit online condolences to Christine's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Dear Tom and Family,
I was saddened to hear about Christine. May all of your wonderful memories of her and the love she shared with you and her family help to ease your pain and sorrow.
With sincere sympathy,
Helaine Merman Donn
May 17, 2020
Dear Tom and family, so sorry to hear about Christines passing, as we saw both of you on Friday. Hopefully your many memories will help all of you through this trying time. Hugs and prayers for all! Sincerely Joan
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
You are loved and we will miss you so much.
May 17, 2020
The legacy of a life well lived is like a bright star glistening in the heavens above, it glows in the hearts of family and friends who love you. I'll be looking up at the stars, Chris and missing you. Deepest condolences to Tom, Frank and Adam, Karen and family. Chris will continue to shower her love upon you in the song of a bird, in a gentle evening breeze, in the blossoms of her favorite flowers and in the trail of a moonbeam.
Judy and Jim Clark and Family
May 17, 2020
Tom and Family: Heartfelt condolences for the loss of Christine. She was a special lady and will be missed by all. She is at peace now, and our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Diane and Len Medura
