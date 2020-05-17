The legacy of a life well lived is like a bright star glistening in the heavens above, it glows in the hearts of family and friends who love you. I'll be looking up at the stars, Chris and missing you. Deepest condolences to Tom, Frank and Adam, Karen and family. Chris will continue to shower her love upon you in the song of a bird, in a gentle evening breeze, in the blossoms of her favorite flowers and in the trail of a moonbeam.

Judy and Jim Clark and Family