NANTICOKE — Christine A. Heffron, 78, of the Hanover section of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.

Born May 26, 1941, she was a daughter of the late John and Ann Lecko Polifka. She attended the Hanover Township schools and graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1959.

She married the love of her life, Patrick Heffron, on Sept. 9, 1967. Earlier in life she was employed by RCA, Mountain Top, before becoming a full-time, dedicated, loving, selfless, amazing housewife, mother and later, grandmother.

She was a long-standing member of the former St. Joseph's Church, in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, as well as the former St. Mary's Church in Wanamie and currently St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Mark Heffron.

She will be truly missed by her husband, Patrick with whom she shared 52 years of marriage; a daughter, Kimberly Heffron and partner, Jennifer Jarrett of Plymouth Township; a son, Patrick Heffron and wife, Holi of Plymouth Township; grandchildren Devland and Shaylee Heffron; sisters, Theresa Laskowski, Mountain Top, and Evelyn Bryan of Nanticoke; a brother, John Polifka of Stevensville; as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald J.Gurka as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery.

Viewing and visitation hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christine's memory may be made to the Children's Heart Foundation, PA Chapter, P.O. Box 176, Swarthmore, PA 19081, or [email protected]

