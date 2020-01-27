LUZERNE — Christine Helen Elvis Stankevicz, 84, of Luzerne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was born in Wanamie on Feb. 17, 1935, a daughter of the late John Elvis and Ann M. Petrauskas Stark.

Christine was a 1952 graduate of Hanover Memorial High School and a 1953 graduate of Wyoming Seminary School of Business, majoring in accounting. She was employed by Northeastern Bank of Pennsylvania for six years and left banking to marry Joseph Leonard Stankevicz. They resided in Newark, N.J., before purchasing a home in Willingboro, N.J. She was employed by General Motors Corp, Buick Motor Division in Philadelphia and Fort Washington. She was a cashier handling the purchases and sales of Buicks, accessories, and parts.

In 1979 she and her husband returned to the Wyoming Valley at the request of her father because of his failing health. She returned to banking until her retirement in 1990 from PNC Bank in Wilkes-Barre. Christine was a member of St. Ann's Church, Luzerne and was a volunteer bingo worker. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne where she was an Extra Ordinary Minister of the Eucharist for 11 years and a weekday volunteer Sacristan for 13 years.

Christine was a Rosary Leader with three other women who conducted a Rosary Service every Monday morning at Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home, and Riverview Ridge Assisted Living in Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are her sister, Betty Kazokas, of Courtdale, nieces, Linda Fallert and her husband Dale, of Pine Valley, Calif., Nancy Kazokas, of Luzerne, Karen Kazokas and her fiancé John Belton, of Ocean, N.J., nephew Victor Kazokas, of Clarks Summit, aunt Lisa Elvis, of Morganville, N.J., and her family, Christine and John O'Brien, of East Windsor, N.J., Peter and Karin Elvis, of Clinton, N.J., cousins, Shirley and David Spontak, of Kennesaw, Ga., and their family Lorraine and Mario Moreno, of Astoria, N.Y., Kimberly and John Jursic, of Marietta, Ga., and Heather and Greg Picone, of Roswell, Ga.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, grandparents, Bronius and Mary Petrauskas, Paul and Agota Elvis, Edgar and Marie Stark; sister, Adeline Stein, sister-in-law, Helen Stincavage, brothers-in-law, Carroll (Bert) Stein, Richard Kazokas, Clement, Frank, Charles, Stanley, and Paul Stincavage, and uncles and aunts, Joseph and Alice Yakus, John and Helen Linko, Peter Elvis, Joseph and Josephine Elvis.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.betzjastremski.com.