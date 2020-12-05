1/1
Christine M. Volansky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Christine M. Volansky, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 81.

Born in Swoyersville, she was the wife of the late Edward P. Volansky and daughter of the late John F. and Julia Lencoski Walko.

Those who had the privilege of knowing her understood how deeply she cared for her family and friends. She did not do this out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and support. And she always ensured that everyone she spoke to was healthy, happy and loved. She enjoyed cooking, baking, listening to music and doing crossword puzzles. During her travels, she was often awestruck by beautiful scenery and her excitement would make you smile.

Christine is survived by her much-loved son, Ed and wife, Deb, her two grandchildren, Tyler and Sabella, her dear brother, Richard Walko and several nieces and nephews.

She will especially be remembered for her kind heart and joy of simple pleasures (like ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South in Southbury, Conn. Following the services, she will be interred at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Orthopedic Fund, in memory of Christine Volansky, give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute.

To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Ed, Rich and family! I am so sorry to hear of Chris's passing. I knew Chris all my life. Growing up, I spent a lot of time with her as she was my cousin Dorothy Lyons best friend. Dorothy was Ed's Godmother. I remember driving her to Connecticut for your Christening. Chris was a soft spoken woman who loved you so much. Through the years, we kept in touch via Christmas cards and before Dorothy passed away we stopped in for a visit while going to a hockey game. I have such great memories of your Mom and Dad!
Maryanne Galanda Stogoski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved