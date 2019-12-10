DRUMS — Christine E. Michaels, 52, of Drums, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home.

Born on Sept. 24, 1967, in Troy, New York, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Grace (Litster) Horton, the youngest of six children.

Christine graduated from Shenendahowa High School in Clifton Park, New York, in 1984. She went on to marry her sweetheart, Christopher, and raise two beautiful boys who she adored. After going back to school at Luzerne County Community College she became a hospice certified nursing assistant (CNA) traveling around Columbia and Montour counties caring for and loving all she met as if they were her own family. She continued this work after relocating to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In 2017 Chrissy and Chris returned to Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother Patrick Horton.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Christopher; sons Sean C. and David T. Michaels, Bloomsburg; brother Steven Horton and his wife Debbie, Schenectady, New York; sisters Laurie Yager and her husband, Rich, Maureen Fissette and Doreen Alford, all of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Geisinger Home Health & Hospice, 410 Glenn Ave. #200, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.