NANTICOKE — Christine Peranski, of Nanticoke, died July 31, 2020. Viewing and visitation hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Those attending will be required to use hand sanitizer, a mask and observe social distancing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Faustina Parish.