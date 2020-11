LAFLIN — Christine Roberta "Tina" Connors, 65, of Laflin, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Patrick D. Connors. Walk-through visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC. Face coverings and social distancing required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.