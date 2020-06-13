Christine Theresa Menendez
1933 - 2020
LAFLIN — Christine Theresa Menendez, of Laflin, passed away Thursday morning, June 11, 2020, at the Wesley Village Care Center, Jenkins Township.

Born on April 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Albina Mock. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Manuel Menendez; daughter, Susan Menendez, and sister, Mary Ann Schuster.

Christine is survived by her sons, Anthony and his wife, Karen, of Laflin; Paul and his wife, Louise, of Plains; Manuel and his wife, Jane, of Plains; Richard, of Damascus, Md.; Christopher and his wife, Alisa, of Jenkins Township, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Christine was a graduate of James M. Coughlin H.S., and worked for several years as a switchboard operator in New Jersey before returning to Wilkes-Barre to raise her family.

Christine had a deep and unwavering faith. She was a member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Hudson, where she was an active member of their Christian Mothers organization until the parish's closing. More recently she was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Wesley Village for their exceptional care during Christine's stay at the facility.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2020, at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2020.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Please read the following:

At the funeral home, we will be limiting the number of guests into the facility at one time to 25 people. Please pay your respects in a timely fashion so others have the same opportunity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, in St. Maria Goretti Church, Lafin, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, celebrant. The church is only allowed to use 25% of their maximum capacity. In this case, that number is 75 people. While accounting for immediate family, there is room for approximately 40 to 50 additional guests in the church. Please wear a mask if attending visitation, funeral or church service.

Interment services will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Hudson.

For online condolences to the family, or for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
