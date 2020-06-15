Christine Theresa Menendez
LAFLIN — Christine Theresa Menendez, of Laflin, died June 11, 2020, at the Wesley Village Care Center, Jenkins Township. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in St. Maria Goretti Church, Lafin.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Funeral services provided by
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
