LAFLIN — Christine Theresa Menendez, of Laflin, died June 11, 2020, at the Wesley Village Care Center, Jenkins Township. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in St. Maria Goretti Church, Lafin.