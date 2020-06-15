LAFLIN — Christine Theresa Menendez, of Laflin, died June 11, 2020, at the Wesley Village Care Center, Jenkins Township. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in St. Maria Goretti Church, Lafin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.