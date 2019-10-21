Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the great loss of Christine Walsh Howe, who passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Christine, more commonly known as Chrissy, was born on April 5, 1968, in Pittston, where she spent her childhood days with her loving parents and brother.

She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Plains.

For anyone who knew Chrissy, it was evident that she had a passion for dance. At the age of four, she began dance classes and continued to pursue the art form throughout her young adult life. At the age of 15, she worked at David Blight School of Dance as an assistant teacher. As a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1986, Chrissy went on to attend Luzerne County Community College. Upon graduation, she was promoted to live out her passion for dance, becoming a full-time dance educator for David Blight.

Chrissy served as the manager of both the Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre David Blight studios, where her role grew far beyond a dance instructor. Chrissy's passion for dance infected her students, challenging and inspiring them to pursue their own love for dance beyond a 30-minute lesson. She became a mentor, idol, and friend to all the dancers and families that crossed her path. Juggling many roles and jobs, Chrissy selflessly worked hard to pave a way not only for her students, but also her family.

Chrissy's pulse of life was her husband and sons. Her husband of 12 years, Brian Howe, and sons Mikey Howe, 23, and Jake Howe, 11, were the motivation behind everything she did. On top of pouring herself into others, Chrissy poured herself out as a mom, who hustled to every karate tournament and belt promotion for Mikey, and every baseball and football practice, training camp, and game for Jake. As though cheering for her dance students wasn't enough, she had to be sure to cheer on her boys as their number one fan.

As Chrissy's son stated, her "legacy to be there for others in need will live on." It will live on through friends and family, through her dance students and their families, and through her beloved husband and sons. Chrissy's passion for dance will beat in every rhythm and movement of her students and the example of her life will thrive within the hearts of all who crossed paths with her.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Jean Marie Gaydos Walsh; grandparents, George and Ann Walsh, and John and Albina Gaydos; and her mother and father-in-law, Benny E. and Bernadine Howe.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Brian and her sons, Mikey and Jake, are her father, Ronald Walsh Sr. and his companion, Elaine Donahue; her brother, Ronald Walsh Jr. and his wife, Tracy; nephew, Dylan and niece, Addison; brother-in-law, Kevin Howe and his wife, Joellen; sister-in-law, Kim Howe Mauro and her fiancé, Harry Green.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, with the Rev. John Lambert, officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.