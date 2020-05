Or Copy this URL to Share

LEHMAN — Christopher Dawe, age 65, of Lehman, died May 7, 2020. Graveside Services will be at Lehman Center Cemetery, at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corners of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



