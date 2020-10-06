1/1
Christopher M. Micheletti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Christopher M. Micheletti, 44, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020, at Vitas Hospice, Broward County North Medical Center, Deerfield Beach, Fla. Chris, formerly of Plains, was a resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., for several years.

Born on April 24, 1976, in Wilkes-Barre, Chris was a 1994 graduate of Coughlin High School. Chris was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, Peter and Norma Kuzemko, Angelo J. Micheletti and Bernard and Loretta Fernando and an uncle, Peter W. Kuzemko.

Chris will be sadly missed by his loving mother and father, Vicky and Angelo Micheletti, of Plains; sister, Lisa Micheletti, of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; son, Dylan Micheletti, of Coral Springs, Fla.; uncles, Richard Micheletti, of Bear Creek and Michael Kuzemko, of Plains; cousins, Kiana and Alexander Micheletti; in addition to many friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved