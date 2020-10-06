DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Christopher M. Micheletti, 44, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020, at Vitas Hospice, Broward County North Medical Center, Deerfield Beach, Fla. Chris, formerly of Plains, was a resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., for several years.

Born on April 24, 1976, in Wilkes-Barre, Chris was a 1994 graduate of Coughlin High School. Chris was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, Peter and Norma Kuzemko, Angelo J. Micheletti and Bernard and Loretta Fernando and an uncle, Peter W. Kuzemko.

Chris will be sadly missed by his loving mother and father, Vicky and Angelo Micheletti, of Plains; sister, Lisa Micheletti, of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; son, Dylan Micheletti, of Coral Springs, Fla.; uncles, Richard Micheletti, of Bear Creek and Michael Kuzemko, of Plains; cousins, Kiana and Alexander Micheletti; in addition to many friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.