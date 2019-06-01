AVOCA — Christopher Michael Haduck, 43, of Avoca, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Avoca on Jan. 17, 1976, and was the son of Edward M. and Sharlene G. (Latorre) Haduck.

Christopher was a very devout Christian and was an active member of Our Father's House Church, Scranton. He was a 1994 graduate of Pittston Area High School; he trained in commercial art at Luzerne County Community College and studied computer technology at New Horizons Computer Learning Center. He was the proprietor of Christopher M's Toys and Stuff and was also employed at Arlington Industries Inc.

Christopher was a kind and wonderful person. We are so proud of who he was, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kieisngerfuneralservices.com.