ATI (AW/SW) Christopher "Topher" Michael Kuehl passed away on Aug. 1, 2020. He was born in 1987, in Philadelphia, where his love of the Philadelphia Eagles began.

Christopher joined the U.S. Navy in 2013. During his highly decorated seven years of service, he received numerous service unit and campaign awards as well as two Navy Achievement Medals and the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal (posthumously).

Christopher started his life of service at a young age. He was very active in church from elementary school through college. In Albright College, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), a service fraternity. There, he received a BS degree in 2010.

From the time that he was a young boy, Christopher had a love for the outdoors. He always loved going fishing, camping and hiking. Upon joining the Navy, he found a love for bowling, billiards and travel. He always brought his parents, siblings, grandparents and cousins gifts from around the world. Especially near and dear to him were his nieces and nephews; Anthony, Jada, Zoe, Tre, Aria, Lilly, Cooper, Tank, Jamison, Baby Girl (Sept. 2020), and Christyl Marie Kuehl (Oct. 2020).

Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William J. Carey Sr. AOC USN (Ret.), paternal grandmother, Barbara Kuehl, aunt, Marie Uslin and cousin, Dominick Uslin.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Tom and Sandi, siblings, Reilly (Mercedes), Tommy (Sky), Evan (Claire), Emily (Andrew Calderon) and Ryan Rice (Bailie), maternal grandmother Phyllis Carey, paternal grandfather William Kuehl, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and the extended families of Penrose and Glover, as well as many shipmates.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 12 until 3 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, Ill., 60564. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., at a later date.

Donations in Christopher's memory may be made to House In the Woods Military and Family Retreat at 217 Skunk Hill Rd., Lee, Maine, 04455. www.houseinthewoods.org Info; 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.