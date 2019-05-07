LARKSVILLE — Christopher Ryan Estock, 32, of Larksville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019, due to complications from a 28-year-long struggle as a heart transplant recipient.

Born February 27, 1987, in the Kingston Nesbitt Hospital, he was the son of David M. Estock and Debra L. Amos Estock Walkowiak. Christopher attended James M. Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College, where he greatly enjoyed working on computers and graphic design.

Christopher was a kind soul and was a kid at heart. He loved his family deeply and greatly enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews. Chris had a very special bond with his nephew, Fox. They loved playing video games together and enjoyed each other's company.

Chris was an avid collector and loved anything that was nostalgic of '90s pop culture. He was a very passionate and talented artist who loved to draw and sketch, especially anime.

Christopher was preceded in death by his sister, Bree Michelle; maternal grandfather, Clarence Amos; paternal grandparents, John and Julianna Kerchanin Estock; and step-mother, Dawna Yeager Estock.

Surviving are his father, David M. Estock, with whom Chris resided; mother Debra L. Amos Estock Walkowiak; step-father Bill Walkowiak; maternal grandmother, Dorothy L. Amos; brother David M. Estock Jr. and his wife, Lauren; sister and best friend, Caitlin M. Estock and her husband, David Materna; step-brother William A. Murray V and his wife, Breah; niece Pippa; nephews Fox Christopher and David Jr.; companion Diane Yakabovicz and her son, Ian, whom Chris had a very special bond with; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Reverend James Sienkiewicz officiating.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at https://give.chop.edu/page/content/give.

To submit online condolences to Christopher's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.