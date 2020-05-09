Cindy (Drobish) Muldoon passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol. She was 65 years old. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, and recently resided in Freehold, N.J. She grew up in Levittown, and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1973. She was a retiree of the State of New Jersey, Department of Labor, where she was employed for about 30 years. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Jennie Drobish and Leo Drobish, Levittown. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Muldoon (Mike Harman), of Bensalem, granddaughter, Allison Muldoon, of Bensalem, fiance, Larry Rassmussen, of Freehold, N.J., sisters, Joyce Silvetti (Lloyd), of Fairless Hills, Maria Tralewski (Jim), of Langhorne, maternal aunts, Beatrice Darab (John), of Lansdale, Bridget Serafin (Edward), of Wilkes-Barre, and many cousins. Cindy was very young spirited and fun loving. She liked traveling, going to the Jersey shore, Penn Warner Lake and Trenton Thunder baseball games. She loved her cats, Mittens, Nikki and Lucky. Her crafty talents were jewelry making and crocheting. Cindy liked spending as much time as possible with family and dear friends, as well as being unbeatable in the board game Scrabble. She will forever be missed, forever loved. May her soul rest in peace and God be with her. There will be a memorial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel in Levittown, at a later date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020.