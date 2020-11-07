PLAINS TWP. — Ciro J. "Cheto" Cinti Sr., 84, of Plains Township, passed away suddenly Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Township.

Born in Plains, he was the son of the late Andrea and Francesca (Filippini) Cinti.

Cheto was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1954, and was a proud Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Corporal. After his honorable discharge from active service, he attended King's College, Wilkes-Barre.

He was employed as an insurance adjuster at Nationwide Insurance for more than 35 years. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains, where he proudly served as an usher and a member of the Plains Rotary Club, where he served as Past President. Cheto was an avid New York Giants football fan, a jazz aficionado, a super-fan of harness racing and the Pocono Downs Racetrack and above all else, he was endlessly proud of his children, Ciro and Nino, who coached for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack, Michelle, for her decades long work with Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Nina, for being a best-selling author. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and sports made him happy. His family and friends were everything.

He and his wife, the former Gloria Fanti, would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Angelio and Giovanni Cinti and his sister, Thomassina Mascelli.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Gloria, are his children, Michelle Waslasky and her husband, Wayne, Ciro "Cheto" Cinti and his wife, Dawn, Nino Cinti and his partner, Stephanie Thomas, and Nina Cinti and her husband, Mark Heisler, all of Plains, grandchildren, Casey and Haley Waslasky, Christopher, Maria, Michael and Matthew Cinti, Sandrina and Nino Cinti Jr., and Jack Heisler, brother, Angelo Cinti and his wife, Nancy, of Delran, N.J., nieces and nephews.

The Cinti family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Corcoran Family for their care and compassion in planning the service and to Ss. Peter & Paul and Father Lambert for providing comfort and peace. The staff at Geisinger, you're in our thoughts and prayers for being so kind and above and beyond in your care of our beloved father.

A drive-by visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Italian Independent Cemetery, Stites Street, West Wyoming. Please use Shoemaker Avenue to Stites Street to pay your respects. Please stay in your car, continue at a slow pace and exit via Evergreen Street, West Wyoming. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

For additional information or to leave Cheto's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.