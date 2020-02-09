SWOYERSVILLE — Claire A. Lagoski, 91, formerly of Swoyersville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes Barre Township.

Born in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Clara (Panek) Mancini. She worked as a teacher assistant in the Luzerne County Intermediate Unit and was an active member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her husband, beloved educator and principal, John A. Lagoski; son, John M. Lagoski. of Hanover Township; sister, Genevieve Russo, of Clifton, N.J.; and brother, Mark Mancini, of Cedar Point, N.C.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Langdon and husband Chris, of Prospect Park; sister, Ann Llewellyn, of Glen Burnie, Md.; brother, Alex Mancini, of Glenside; and grandchildren, Holden Langdon and Elena and Jonathan Lagoski, of Kingston.

Funeral services will be held noon Thursday, Feb. 13, from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Interment will follow at Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of her son John to the .