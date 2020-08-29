1/1
Sister Claire Marie IHM Kulp
Sister Claire Marie Kulp, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospice in Dunmore.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1949, in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of the late Leo James and Claire Nichodemus Kulp. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 1, 1978, and made her temporary profession of vows on Jan. 17, 1981, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 4, 1984.

Sister Claire Marie served as a teacher in the following schools: St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, N.Y., from 1981 to 1984; Seton Catholic High School in Pittston, from 1984 to 2007; and Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, from 2007 to 2014. She was an instructor in the Educational Enrichment Institute at the IHM Center in Scranton, from 2014 to 2019.

She also served as receptionist at the Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton, from 2015 to 2019. From 2019 until the time of her death, Sister Claire Marie served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in social sciences from Marywood College, a Master of Arts degree in social sciences from State University of New York at Albany, N.Y., and a Master of Arts degree in educational technology from Wilkes University.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Leo J. Jr.

She is survived by two brothers, Stephen, of Florida; and William, of Levittown; two sisters, Maryanne Greenfield, of Lawton, Okla.; and Margaret Kulp, of Holland; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.

Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow. Due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, the funeral Mass and graveside service are private. A Month's Mind memorial Mass for Sister Claire Marie will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston, with the Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
