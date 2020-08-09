1/1
Claire Marie Kwasnick
1945 - 2020
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Mrs. Claire Marie Kwasnick, 75, passed from this world with grace and dignity on Aug. 4, 2020, in Sebastian, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.

Claire was born in Plains to Joseph and Eleanor Sobol, and was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church. A graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Business College, she applied her skills to both manufacturing and education.

But it was through her strength as a woman, wife and mother that Claire truly shone.

She met the love of her life, Edward M. Kwasnick, at the age of 16. Eventually marrying, they celebrated 53 years together at the time of her passing, much of it living aboard boats in Virginia's Chesapeake Bay and the Florida Keys.

Because of this, it's easy to call Claire the "first mate." But truly, she was more often the captain.

A woman of infinite compassion and curiosity, Claire is survived by her husband, Edward M. Kwasnick, of Crystal River, Fla.; sons, Edward M. Kwasnick Jr. (Nicole), of Charlottesville, Va., and David E. Kwasnick (Lori) of Pittsburgh; and Claire's best traits live on in her loving grandchildren, Kate, Madeline, Joseph and Julia.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Fla.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Strunk Funeral Home - Sebastian - Sebastian
1623 North Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
772-589-1000
August 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I am Doris Bogusko Eslinger's daughter. I never really knew Claire, but I know she spent time with our family as a young woman. She was also my godmother. Condolences to the entire family.
Donna Harris
August 9, 2020
Joe and I extend to all of your family our deepest sympathies. As former classmates, our friendship carried over many years. May she know eternal rest.
Elaine Gryboski
Friend
August 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your wife, mother and sister. I remember Claire as a caring and dignified young lady growing up and sharing time as cousins. God grant her eternal peace. With love, Anita Sirak and the Bogusko family.
First NameAnita Sirak
