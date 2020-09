WILMINGTON, Del. — Clara Catherine (Falchek) Lucas, 91, of Wilmington, Del., previously Laflin, died Sept. 10, 2020. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday with 11 a.m. prayer service at the Chandler Funeral Home, 1506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Del. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Friends may call 9 a.m. Thursday until Mass. Social distancing and masks required. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.