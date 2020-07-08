OLD FORGE — Mrs. Clara Manik, of Old Forge, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre, following a brief illness.

Born in West Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Veronica (Alice) Wilushewski Lisowski and was a graduate of Harter High School, West Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Manik, who passed away on June 1, 2018; infant brother, Adam; brother, Bernard; and sister, Frances Spencer.

Surviving are son, Joseph Manik, of Maryland; sister, Barbara Freeman, of Berwick, and nieces and nephews

Joseph would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit for the care and concern that was shown to his mom.

Private funeral services and interment were held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

