WILKES-BARRE — Clara N. Simon, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 9, 2020. Clara's funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4 until 8 p.m. Funeral and visitation will follow CDC and state guidelines. Masks are required at all service events.