WILKES-BARRE — Clara B. Stahley, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born June 10, 1948, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Warke Poperowitz.

Clara was a 1966 graduate of Ashley High School and was employed for many years as a baker at Pierce Street Bakery, Kingston.

She enjoyed getting up early to travel to flea markets.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Remus, and by close family friends Rita and John Strok.

Surviving are her husband, William, with whom she was married 43 years; sons Scott Brozowski and his companion Debbie Ostrowski of Wilkes-Barre, and Kevin Stahley and his companion Jessica Davis of Wilkes-Barre; niece Jasmine Goodson; her first granddaughter, Carleigh, who is expected next month; brothers Alfred Poperowitz and his wife Peggy, Frank Poperowitz and his wife Barbara, James Poperowitz and his wife Debbie, Ricky Poperowitz and his wife Maryann, and Mark Poperowitz and his wife Michelle; sisters Patricia Voitek, Christine Kane, and Deborah Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers- and sisters-in-law Earnest and Gay Stahley and Marie and Richard Sturdevant; and she will be deeply missed by family dogs Snoopy, Gracie Allen, Misty, Traveller and Buford.

Private funeral services were held by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.