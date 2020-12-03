1/1
Clarence "Whitey" Schoonover
1943 - 2020
CENTERMORELAND — Clarence "Whitey" Schoonover, 77, of Centermoreland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Polinksi Schoonover.

Born in Centermoreland on July 18, 1943, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ruth Weaver Schoonover.

Whitey was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. He served in the Marine Corp, was a Franklin-Northmoreland Township Ambulance volunteer and worked at Proctor & Gamble for 32 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Suzie and husband, Wendel Owen; daughter, Stacey and husband, John Hern; daughter, Chrissy and husband, Ryan Bell; grandchildren, Mary and John.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Stacy and Gene and sister, Ida.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Centermoreland United Methodist Church, 17 Creamery Rd., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



Published in Times Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
