CENTERMORELAND — Clarence "Whitey" Schoonover, 77, of Centermoreland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Polinksi Schoonover.

Born in Centermoreland on July 18, 1943, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ruth Weaver Schoonover.

Whitey was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. He served in the Marine Corp, was a Franklin-Northmoreland Township Ambulance volunteer and worked at Proctor & Gamble for 32 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Suzie and husband, Wendel Owen; daughter, Stacey and husband, John Hern; daughter, Chrissy and husband, Ryan Bell; grandchildren, Mary and John.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Stacy and Gene and sister, Ida.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Centermoreland United Methodist Church, 17 Creamery Rd., Tunkhannock, 18657.

