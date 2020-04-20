HUNLOCK CREEK — Clarke Piatt, 91, of Hunlock Creek, passed away peacefully April 14, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Born March 23, 1929, in Hunlock Creek, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Eleanor Sweitzer Piatt. Clarke was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1947 and completed his training to become a funeral director at Eckel's College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army's 7770th Eucom Mortuary Division in Frankfurt, Germany.

He constructed a new funeral home facility in Hunlock Creek and, on July 5, 1957, founded the Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, which has faithfully served the families of that area for more than 60 continuous years. He also served as deputy coroner for Luzerne County for decades.

Clarke worked tirelessly at his profession and was very community minded, generously supporting the local churches and many organizations as well as donating land for the use of Hunlock Township athletic fields. He was a member of Hunlock Creek United Methodist Church; founding member and first Fire Chief of the Hunlock Creek Fire Department; American Legion Post No. 495, Shickshinny; Nanticoke Lodge No. 332, Free and Accepted Masons, and Caldwell Consistory, Valley of Bloomsburg as well as the National, Pennsylvania and Luzerne County Funeral Directors Associations. He also served on the Board of Directors of the former United Penn and Northeastern Bank for many years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Mary Jones on May 4, 1995; siblings, Betty Covert, Eleanor Morgan, Charles Piatt, Catherine Mielewski, Shirley Sorber, Alfred Piatt, Burton Piatt and Carol Arabinick.

Surviving is his son, Dr. Clarke Piatt II and wife, Noreen, of Wayne; grandchildren, Clarke III, Henry, Margaret and Millicent Piatt; a sister, Miriam Berkheiser, of Berwick, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be private. Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.