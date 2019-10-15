WILKES-BARRE — Claudine Puanani (Miner) Oney, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 14, 2019, at home.

Born Oct. 25, 1941, in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor Mary (Mathias) Deliso, of Honolulu, and raised by her adopted parents (her aunt and uncle), the late Maria Haunani (Mathias) Minor and Willard Stanley Minor in the old plantation town of Waipahu, Hawaii.

She moved to Pennsylvania in the winter of 1959-1960 and settled with her adopted parents in Sweet Valley. She married her husband, the late Andrew D. Oney Sr., in November of 1961 at Harveys Lake.

She was employed in early 1960s at the former Genera Cigar Company, Kingston, as a production worker before becoming a full-time homemaker. In the late 1970s, she returned to work again in the housekeeping department at the Holiday Inn, Route 315, Wilkes-Barre, before engaging her last employer, The Woodlands Inn and Resort, Plains Township, as a room inspector in their housekeeping department. She retired in 2008 at the age of 66.

Preceding Claudine in death were brothers and sisters, Robert Donner, Velma Awana, Wayne Donner, Lola Mathias and Margaret Deliso; and adopted brothers and first cousins, Jessie Mathias and Edwin Delima.

She is survived by brother and sister, John Deliso and Linda Jackson, both of Honolulu, Hawaii; and adopted brothers and first cousins, Louis Delima, of San Diego, Calif., and Stanley W. Miner, of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Additionally, she is survived by her children, Claudine Howell and husband Henry, of Wilkes-Barre, Andrew D. Oney Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Exeter, Stanley Oney and his wife, Barbara, of Moosic, Jesse Oney, of Moosic, Thomas Oney and Jann H.H. Lau, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Robert Oney, of Wilkes-Barre; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

