OAKDALE, Calif. — Clem Brodowicz, 59, of Oakdale, Calif., died Oct. 5, 2020. Surviving is his wife, the former Melony Swaithes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday from the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.