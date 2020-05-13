PLAINS TWP. — Clement Wasmanski, 90, of the Hudson section of Plains Township, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at his home, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. Born in Hudson, he was the son of the late Stanley and Stella (Mahalick) Wasmanski. Clement was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, and was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of Airman First Class. He was employed in the shipping department at Mideast Aluminum, Mountain Top. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Joseph, Stanley, Frank, Edward and Anthony Wasmanski, and sisters, Josephine, Anna, Ethel, Sophie, and Lillian. Surviving are his daughter, Gloria Ray and her husband, Jerry, of Hudson, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Memorial Highway, Dallas. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, 18705. For additional information, or to leave Clement's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.