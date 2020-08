PLAINS — Clifford "Cliff" Jones, 62, of Plains, died Aug. 16, 2020. His wife is the former Janice Jesikiewicz. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Family and friends may call 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at church. Please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required at the church. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.