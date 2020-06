WILKES-BARRE — Clifton G. Horvick, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, died June 2, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Sandra (Secora) Horvick. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. At Cliff's request, no services will be held. A celebration of life for Cliff will be held at a later date.