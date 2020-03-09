MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Clinton A. (Clint) Smith, 89, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away in his home of natural causes on the morning of March 5, 2020.

Clint's parents were Francis and Hattie (Ide) Smith. He was born Dec. 30, 1930, at home in Trucksville. He was the youngest child of 10. He graduated from Kingston Township High School in 1948. He was a multi-sport star athlete.

He worked with his father installing flooring from a young age until he moved to Virginia. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth J. (Smith) Smith (Betty), on Sept. 2, 1950.

They moved to Arlington, Va., where Clint got a job at Standard Floors working with his older brother, Stacy. Clint received his draft notice from the Army in December of 1951. He served in Korea with the 98th Engineers APR for a 13-month tour of duty and was discharged in March of 1954. He received two bronze stars, Meritorious Unit Commendation, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.

Clint co-founded two General Contracting Companies and was involved in other successful ventures. He was a member and past officer of Associated Builders & Contractors.

Clint and his wife were charter members of Hope Lutheran Church in Annandale, Va. He was active at church. He loved watching and participating in sports, primarily team bowling, for many years. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting family.

In 1995, Clint and Betty retired and moved to South Carolina. They attended The Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church when living in Murrells Inlet. They began attending St. Philips Lutheran Church when they moved to their home in northern Myrtle Beach. He volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed their dining-out group, and played golf on the many courses in Myrtle Beach.

Clint was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Donald H. Smith (Altheda), of Trucksville; Stacy D. Smith (Sally), of Troy, Va.; Mary E. Heberling (Henry), of Gerry, N.Y.; Araminta I. Martz, (Howard), of Berwick; Ida J. Hughes (Glenn), of Gerry, N.Y.; Ruth E. Stevenson (Robert), of Churchville, N.Y.; Howard C. Smith, of Trucksville; Edith J. Hoover (Ellis), of Lehman.

Clint is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth J. (Smith) Smith, his three children, Judith R. Korfonta (Michael), of Springfield, Va.; Clinton G. Smith (Rebecca, deceased) and Steven A. Smith (Teresa Elston), of Myrtle Beach; his sister, Phoebe L. Oberst, of Gerry, N.Y.; grandchildren, Janette N. Cañete (Jonathan) of Danville, Va.; Kathryn E. Korfonta of Alexandria, Va.; Aaron B. Smith (Sandy Gordon), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Sarah F. Korfonta (Adam Schmitt), of Falls Church, Va.; Jennifer E. Smith and Jeremy D. Smith (Erica O'Neill) of Myrtle Beach; and Kristen M. Korfonta (Andrew Hutton), of Springfield, Va.; great-grandson, Dominic A. Cañete, of Danville, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 910 67th Ave., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, will host a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 11, 2020, with a service from 7 to 8 p.m.

Clint will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in St. John's Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, 778 St. Johns Road, Drums, PA 18222.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach SC 29572, or Heartland Hospice Care, 2411 N. Oak St. #108, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Dr., Drums, is assisting the family with graveside services.

