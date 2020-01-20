WILKES-BARRE — Clora M. Sylvester, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Burn Center, Allentown.

Born Jan. 2, 1950, in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Clora J. Thomas Sylvester. Clora graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1967, and she also graduated from Wilkes-Barre Business College. After working for several years as a secretary, Clora devoted her life to taking care of her mother and father and enjoyed traveling with them to the shore and many parks. She especially enjoyed going to the Farmers Market on Public Square. Clora was an active member of the First Christian Church, Plymouth, and after moving to Wilkes-Barre she attended the East End Primitive Methodist Church.

Surviving are an uncle, Walter Nedick Sr., of Clearwater, Fla.; numerous cousins including Judith McAnally, of Mountain Top; and best friend June Hartman and her husband Larry, and their daughter Karin, of Shavertown, and Jennifer Hrivnak, of Nanticoke.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the East End Primitive Methodist Church, 79 Laurel St., Wilkes-Barre, with Pastor Marty Garms officiating. Friends may call the church Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

A special thank you is extended to all the compassionate doctors, nurses and various staff at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley Burn Center who did their very best on Clora's behalf.

If desired, contributions in Clora's name may be made to the East End Primitive Methodist Church.