LAKE WINOLA — Colin Jacob Schaefer, 24, of Lake Winola, passed away after an accident on March 29, 2019. Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 27, 1994, He was the son of Bobbi (Michael) Phillips, of Tunkhannock, and Eric (Lois) Schaefer, of Mehoopany.

Colin was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School, Class of 2013. His infectious smile, laugh, and personality will be deeply remembered by so many. He was passionate about quad and bike racing, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working on his vehicles, especially his Ford Powerstoke Diesel. Colin had a job that he absolutely loved operating his tow truck, "the Goblin," for VPR Motors of Wilkes-Barre. He cherished spending quality time with his family and friends; and most importantly with his best friend, partner in crime, and side kick, his dog, Duke.

In addition to his parents, Colin is survived by his grandparents, Don and Mary Lou Schaefer, of Tunkhannock, and Patricia (Tim) Allen, of Canton; siblings, Dale Kitchnefsky, Angela (Brian) Richards, Devin (Becca) Schaefer, Donna Tunstall, Stefan Schlachter, and Autumn Schlachter; nephews, Daegan and Coburn Richards, and Jason Gumble; goddaughter, Addalyn Deininger; several cherished aunts, great-aunts, uncles, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.

Colin was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Kenneth Pratt, and uncles, G. Jeff Schaefer and Daniel Drake.

Family and friends are invited to attend Colin's celebration of life which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 3, 2019, at the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Colin was a lover of animals; please consider a memorial donation in his honor to a no-kill pet shelter.