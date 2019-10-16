DALLAS — Colin R. Keefer, 75, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.

Colin was born May 16, 1944, in Dromana, Victoria, Australia (south of Melbourne). He was the son of the late Robert G. Keefer, USMC, and Enid M. Griffith, whose family were pioneers in Australia in the 1850s. He and his mother immigrated to the U.S. in 1945 to join his father in Kingston. They became naturalized citizens in 1955.

He was a 1962 graduate of Forty Fort High School, where he lettered in football and track. Colin received a BS in finance from the Pennsylvania State University (College Park) in 1966.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, the former Karen M. Walsh; and children Colin Griffith Keefer (Lisa), of Kingston, and Erin L. Keefer, of Dallas.

Colin served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam during 1969 and 1970 as a C-130 navigator in the 776 Tactical Air Squadron. He was honorably discharged from the service in 1971 with the rank of captain.

Upon returning to the Valley to raise a family, Colin was a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, becoming vice president and manager of the Wilkes-Barre branch. Colin's entrepreneurial interests began with the purchase of Pride Box Spring Frame Co., which grew under his leadership and became a division of Leggett & Platt, where Colin was division vice president, bringing the Fortune 500 company to the Wyoming Valley.

In 1987, he became owner and president of Harrison Electronic Systems, pioneering the auto security industry with a number of original patents. He remained as board chairman of Harrison until its sale in 2005. In 1991, he established the Wood Products Division of Leggett & Platt, with headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and Wilkes-Barre, serving as division president and CEO. In semi-retirement, he continued to be active in finance and real estate.

An accomplished sailor, Colin was most at home around water, cruising the Chesapeake Bay and the West Indies. He raced Mobjack sailboats on Harveys Lake and was a past commodore of the Harvey's Lake Yacht Club. Colin was a former member of the Westmoreland Club and the Huntsville Golf Club.

He was a supporter of King's College and served on the board of the Northeastern Sight Services.

Colin's survivors include his sister, Kay Nace (Lynn); brother David (Stacey); grandchildren Colin Liam, Charles Griffith and Alexandra Reagan Keefer; nieces Jennifer Gabel and Jessica Price; and nephews David Keefer, Matthew Keefer, Nick Nace and Brett Nace.

Family and friends are asked to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston, with Father John Hartman officiating. Interment at Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas, following the service. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Northeast Sight Services, Kings College or the .

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.